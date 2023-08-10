MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK Ejaz Raza was called on National Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari here on Wednesday. The meeting was aimed to discuss the on-going relief operations in a recent land sliding incident that struck the village Damishi/Abhiyal in district Muzaffarabad.

During the meeting, a significant step towards strengthening humanitarian efforts and disaster response was discussed besides focusing on collaborative strategies to enhance relief operations, healthcare services and community engagement.

The Chairman PRCS briefed about the recent land sliding incident in district Muzaffarabad and on-going relief operations. Besides, both the chairmen engaged in a comprehensive discussion about the current state of humanitarian activities within AJK and the broader goals of the PRCS. The leaders underscored the importance of unity and synergy among PRCS chapters to ensure a swift and efficient response to emergencies and to serve vulnerable communities effectively.

The Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari lauded the exceptional and on-going relief operations conducted by the PRCS AJK Chapter. The commendation comes as a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the PRCS AJK team in providing vital humanitarian assistance and support to communities in need.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Ejaz Raza, the PRCS AJK Chapter has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to its mission of alleviating human suffering and promoting human dignity. The on-going relief operations executed by the chapter reflect the core values of the Red Crescent Movement and exemplify the spirit of solidarity and compassion that the PRCS stands for," added Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari In addition, they emphasized the need to bolster disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

The discussion revolved around regular training exercises, drills, and the strategic stockpiling of essential relief supplies to facilitate rapid and effective responses during crises.

While talking about the community healthcare services in AJK, Ejaz Raza said that the AJK region is one of the most vulnerable areas where people do not have healthcare services at their door steps. Ejaz Raza stressed expanding healthcare initiatives and awareness campaigns within AJK communities. Plans were discussed for mobile medical clinics, vaccination drives, and health education programs aimed at addressing local healthcare needs.

Ejaz Raza thanked Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and acknowledged that the success of these ongoing relief operations would not be possible without the unwavering support of National headquarters, volunteers, donors, and partners. He reiterated PRCS's commitment to continuing its steadfast efforts to alleviate suffering and enhance the lives of those in need.

Recognizing the indispensable role of volunteers in PRCS operations, the leaders explored strategies to attract, retain, and motivate volunteers through specialized training opportunities, commendation, and continuous support.

Moreover, both leaders expressed a resolute commitment to fostering stronger partnerships with government entities, non-governmental organizations, and international stakeholders to maximize the positive impact of humanitarian projects.

They reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to the principles and values underpinning the Movement. They jointly emphasized their shared mission of alleviating human suffering and promoting human dignity, especially during challenging times.