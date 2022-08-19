UrduPoint.com

PRCS Marks World Humanitarian Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 07:55 PM

PRCS marks World Humanitarian Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with Access English Micro scholarship project of RELO Pakistan marked the World Humanitarian Day celebration at its National Headquarters here on Friday.

Around 100 students under the Access English scholarship program attended the lectures and were briefed on the importance, objectives and history of World Humanitarian Day.

PRCS officers gave a detailed presentation to participants on Red Crescent's countrywide humanitarian programs and initiatives. Students were sensitized on blood donation, First Aid skills to help people during disasters and emergencies.

On this occasion, students registered themselves as volunteers with PRCS Youth & Volunteer Department to join humanitarian activities. PRCS officers and staff also attended the ceremony. In his message on this occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said that the day reminded us about those who lost their precious lives for humanitarian cause and it is due to their sacrifices, the humanitarian workers without any problems are reaching to the vulnerable be it anywhere in the world. He said Pakistan Red Crescent is committed to protect the humanity, providing relief and support to people through its humanitarian interventions.

He said that COVID19 pandemic has drawn attention across the world to the vital role of key workers, especially those employed in healthcare sector. Despite the hardships and health risks, hundreds of thousands of frontline workers have continued to do their jobs during the COVID19 pandemic, even at the cost of their own lives and safety of their families. "We pay tribute to all the humanitarian workers across the world those have been overcoming unprecedented access hurdles to assist people in this crisis", he added.

Abrar ul Haq said that PRCS is advocating and stressing on all forums to make secure the humanitarian work inviting the efforts from governments, movement partners, health department and other stakeholders.

World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is celebrated every year on 19 August. The day is recognized globally to pay tribute and homage to the brave hearts who leave no stone unturned to come forward and work towards a humanitarian cause. The theme for this year is "It takes a village to raise a child" aimed at showing the importance, effectiveness, and positive impact of humanitarian work.

