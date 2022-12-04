UrduPoint.com

Premarital Thalassemia Carrier Screening Urged To Contain Disease Among Children

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Premarital thalassemia carrier screening urged to contain disease among children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Hamza Foundation demanded of the government to making premarital thalassemia carrier screening essential to reduce the rate of high-risk marriages and birth of affected children by identifying the asymptomatic carriers.

The demand was made in view of the increasing toll of thalassemia-affected children which has surged to 1,436 in the provincial metropolis.

According to Hamza Foundation MD Ejaz Ali Khan, the total number of registered thalassemia patients was 1,245, including 128 hemophilia and 63 patients with cancer diseases in the center.

He said pregnant women who were asymptomatic carriers of thalassemia should get Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS) diagnostic test from Rawalpindi in early pregnancy to determine disorders in the fetus, so that the spread of the thalassemia could be contained.

He also appealed to affluent segments of society to come forward and play their role in safeguarding the precious lives of the thalassemia-affected children.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Women Cancer From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

18 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

18 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

18 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.