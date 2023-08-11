Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day in AJK

Brisk preparations are afoot by jubilant Kashmiris living both sides of the Line of Control in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and rest of the world - to celebrate Independence Day with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders making them quit the illegitimately held part of the paradise on earth instantaneously

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Brisk preparations are afoot by jubilant Kashmiris living both sides of the Line of Control in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and rest of the world - to celebrate Independence Day with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders making them quit the illegitimately held part of the paradise on earth instantaneously.

Elaborated programs are being chalked out across AJK including this lake district, to celebrate 'Jashan e Azadi ' Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervour coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian subjugation to accomplish the dream of accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan", Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal told APP AJK here on Friday.

According to the organisers of the scheduled colorful ceremonies to be hosted by the State government, a major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the State metropolis where AJK President Barister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Ch. Anwar ul Haq will unfurl the national flag of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to mark the day with fabulous zest.

Similar national flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at all other district and tehsil headquarters to celebrate the historic day of emergence of the separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent, Pakistan, under the sole dynamic leadership of father of the nation, Hazrat e Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with great enthusiasm and devotion.

The national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted atop all private and public sector buildings.

In Mirpur, a major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held on the lush green lawns of Mirpur Municipal Corporation on Monday, August 14 morning. Tehsildar Mirpur Ch. Imran Yousaf told APP here Friday evening.

Imran said that the colourful Independence Day of Pakistan will begin in the lake city of Mirpur with the fireworks demonstration at Quaid-e-Azam International sports Stadium Mirpur at 12.00 midnight on Aug. 13 and 14, to be inaugurated by DC Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal.

He said an identical inaugural ceremony will be hosted at Mangla Bridge with the display of national flags of Pakistan and AJK besides the colorful lights at the bridge, the gateway to this part of the Himalayan State of Jammu and Kashmir.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present a salute to the national flag. The ceremony will be attended by elders representing all segments of civil society.

Another grand, colorful national flag hoisting function will be hosted at the Mirpur Main Campus of International Islamic University Islamabad Schools (IIUI) to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm and devotion, Atique ul Amin Khan, Director Administration at the local main campus of the IIUI Schools, told APP here Friday.

Speakers, including teachers and students, will highlight the importance of the historic day, when the separate homeland of Muslim population of the subcontinent, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, came into existence under the vibrant and dynamic leadership of the father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.