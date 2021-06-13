Preparations begin to mark Mango Festival: MNSUA VC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali Sunday said Mango festival to be organized in Islamabad and Multan to promote the exotic fruit, across the globe.

In a meeting chaired by MNSUA VC Dr Asif stated that mango was king of fruit and Pakistani mangoes were popular across the globe for its particular taste and aroma.

First ceremony of the festival will held on July 03 at Centaurus Mall Islamabad. The festival would remain continue for three days.

Ambassadors of different countries would be invited in the festival. Similarly, second ceremony will be held at Arena Hotel DHA Multan, on July 8.

Similarly, ceremonies will also be organized here at agriculture university and Bahauddin Zakariya University.