UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Begin To Mark Mango Festival: MNSUA VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

Preparations begin to mark Mango Festival: MNSUA VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali Sunday said Mango festival to be organized in Islamabad and Multan to promote the exotic fruit, across the globe.

In a meeting chaired by MNSUA VC Dr Asif stated that mango was king of fruit and Pakistani mangoes were popular across the globe for its particular taste and aroma.

First ceremony of the festival will held on July 03 at Centaurus Mall Islamabad. The festival would remain continue for three days.

Ambassadors of different countries would be invited in the festival. Similarly, second ceremony will be held at Arena Hotel DHA Multan, on July 8.

Similarly, ceremonies will also be organized here at agriculture university and Bahauddin Zakariya University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Agriculture Hotel Mango Bahauddin Zakariya University July Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

27 minutes ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

27 minutes ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

42 minutes ago

Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Muba ..

57 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

57 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Iraq ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.