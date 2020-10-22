Preparations underway to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Preparations are in full swing to celebrate fast approaching Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), all across the country including Federal capital with great respect and religious enthusiasm.

People have started decorating the mosques, homes and buildings with colorful lights and buntings to express love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

According to to the private news channel report, people from different walks of life specially kids are taking active part in the preparations with religious zeal and fervor and organizing Naat Khawani and processions.

A citizen Syed Imran Abbas Kazmi talking to APP news said that like every year this year too, streets are blazing with attractive colorful lights and air is echoing with loud Naats and recitation of Darood Sharif through arranging Milad Mehfils.

A women citizen Asia Javed said, my grandmother is arranging a big female gathering for Milad Sharif and we had ordered special food for them as well to celebrate 12 Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Another citizen Faizan Sheikh said women are organizing Mahafil-e-Milad Al Nabi, in which they sing 'naa'ts', 'hamds' and listen to the scholars.

At government level conferences at national, provincial and district levels are also organizing and Newspapers also bring out special supplements, television and radio stations are presenting special broadcasts highlighting the life and message of the Prophet.

On the other hand, vendors have established a number of stalls at every nook and corner of the country and are offering banners, badges, stickers and flags to people.

Police had also made stringent security measures to maintain order. They also made announcements in several places asking people to follow Covid-19 SOPs and wear masks at any public gatherings.

Meanwhile, owners of buses, trucks, taxis and motorcycles can also be seen decorating their vehicles artistically to pay homage to the last prophet (PBUH).