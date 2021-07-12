UrduPoint.com
Preservation, Rehabilitation Of Mausoleums, Vital For Promotion Of Religious Tourism: PM

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Preservation, rehabilitation of mausoleums, vital for promotion of religious tourism: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, describing mausoleums across the country as historical heritage, said the rehabilitation and preservation of these places was imperative for the promotion of religious tourism.

He called for the formation of a comprehensive plan for the proper use of state lands around the mausoleums so that those could be utilized for hospitals and educational institutions.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here about the comprehensive development and management project of the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh (RA) and the preservation, rehabilitation and beautification of Lahore's historic Badshahi Mosque and other mausoleums in the Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Aauqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Special Assistant to CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary Punjab and other senior officials attended the meeting through video-link.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib was also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister was briefed in detail about the project for preservation, rehabilitation and beautification of Lahore's historic and religious places including the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh Ali Hijweri and Badshahi Mosque.

