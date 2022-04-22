President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif is among three who have taken oath today at the president house in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) Three Federal Ministers and one Minister of State took oath at a ceremony at President House in Islamabad on Friday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to the ministers.

Federal Ministers include Mian Javed Latif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Agha Hassan Baloch while Muhammad Hashim Notezai took oath as minister of state.

Among others, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, President Alvi could not administer oath to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and went on leaves due to some health issues. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to Shehbaz Sharif. Later some, ministers also took oath but the president was not there to administer them oath.