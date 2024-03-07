President Alvi Appoints Three Judges
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the appointment of a judge of Supreme Court as well as the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court.
The president appointed Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan as Supreme Court judge who was serving as Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court.
The president approved the appointment under Article 175 A of the Constitution.
The president also approved the appointment of senior most judge Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar as Caretaker Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court.
The president made this appointment of the caretaker Balochistan High Court chief justice in accordance with the Article 196 of the Constitution.
President Alvi also appointed senior most judge Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan as Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, in accordance with the Article 175 (A) of the Constitution.
