President Alvi underlines need for producing high quality graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday underlined the need for producing graduates of high quality and highly skilled work force by universities to meet the requirements of the country as well as the market.

He said that universities needed to speed up their efforts by focusing on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) so as to fully reap the dividends of the 4th industrial revolution.

The president expressed these views during a briefing on Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of Engineering Sciences and Technology, given by Rector GIKI, Prof. Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Society for Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SOPTREST), Farid Rahman, Executive Director SOPTREST, Shakil Durrani, Rector GIKI, Prof. Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.

Rector GIKI briefed the president about the role and achievements of the Institute in providing education in the fields of engineering sciences and technology.

He informed that presently, 2366 students were enrolled in various degree programmes and 6852 students had graduated from the university so far.

He highlighted that 75% of the Institute's faculty comprised of PhD degree holders from top-ranked national and international universities.

He added that GIKI had allocated over Rs 290 million in 2021 to provide scholarships and financial assistance to deserving students.

Addressing the meeting, the president asked the management of the university to develop industrial linkages and promote collaborations with international universities of good repute in order to benefit from their expertise.

He said that the university needed to strengthen its International Advisory board, besides enhancing the volume of online educational component.

The president asked the university to implement HEC's policy on students with disabilities which provided complete waiver to such students in tuition fees, hostel fees and utility fees, in addition to employing different-abled people and women in the university.

He urged the university to update its vision and set timelines to achieve its targets.

He remarked that universities required to prioritize needs of the country by focusing on artificial Intelligence and developing expertise in the area of cyber security.