President appoints Justice Iqbal Hameed as CJ of Federal Shariat Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appointed Justice Iqbal Hameed as the chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court for a period of three years.

The president gave the approval to the appointment in line with Article 175(A)-13 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the President House said.

Justice Iqbal Hameed is the former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.