President approves national awards for slain Chinese teachers posthumously

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday approved the conferment of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on three Chinese teachers who were killed in a suicide blast took place in Karachi.

On April 26, a female suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying faculty members of Karachi University's Confucius Institute, killing three Chinese nationals and their local driver.

The president approved national award for Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng and Chen Sai.

The award has been approved in recognition of their services to strengthen Pak-China ties and improvement of bilateral relations in the fields of education and culture.

The awards have been approved under Article 259 of the Constitution and Decorations Act 1975.