UrduPoint.com

President Approves National Awards For Slain Chinese Teachers Posthumously

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

President approves national awards for slain Chinese teachers posthumously

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday approved the conferment of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on three Chinese teachers who were killed in a suicide blast took place in Karachi.

On April 26, a female suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying faculty members of Karachi University's Confucius Institute, killing three Chinese nationals and their local driver.

The president approved national award for Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng and Chen Sai.

The award has been approved in recognition of their services to strengthen Pak-China ties and improvement of bilateral relations in the fields of education and culture.

The awards have been approved under Article 259 of the Constitution and Decorations Act 1975.

Related Topics

Karachi Education China Driver Vehicle Suicide April Karachi University Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

45 minutes ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

58 minutes ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

2 hours ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

2 hours ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.