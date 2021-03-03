President Cantonment Board kicks off spring tree plantation drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its spring tree plantation drive will plant thousands of saplings in different areas of the cantonment.

Station Commander President Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (retd) Anwar ul Haq and Deputy Additional Commissioner, Abdullah launched the drive 'Plant for Pakistan' on Wednesday and planted a saplings in Government Girls High school Dhoke Kashmarian.

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani urged the citizens particularly youngsters to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign a success.

Every citizen should plant a sapling and ensure its care as well, he said adding, though, special plantation campaigns are launched but, it's not only responsibility of the government departments, rather, every citizen has a role which must be fulfilled to make the campaigns successful.

"We should motivate the youth to come forward to play more effective role in plantation campaign as youth is the future of Pakistan and their role is necessary to make it a success.

Pakistan is a beautiful country and we all should make efforts to make it clean and green," he added.

The students and civil society members would be requested to plant saplings and seeds in different areas, he said adding, they have started planting saplings to make the parks natural green areas.

The citizens should extend cooperation for making Clean and Green campaign successful.

He urged the people to actively participate in tree plantation campaign to improve the environment.

Station Commander also thanked DC Rawalpindi, Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO education Department Malik Bashir Ahmed.

On the occasion, Horticulturist RCB, Mehar Gul and other staff concerned were also present.