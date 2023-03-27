UrduPoint.com

President Censures CDA's Discriminatory Act Of Non-allotment Of Quarter To Washerwoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

President censures CDA's discriminatory act of non-allotment of quarter to washerwoman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed displeasure over the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s discriminatory and misogynist act of non-allotment of a residential quarter to a woman employee.

The CDA had taken the plea that quarters could only be allotted to adult male working dhobis (washer men) as per past practice.

President Alvi said that CDA had discriminated against the female employee, and upheld Wafaqi Mohtasib's orders directing CDA to allot the quarter to the female employee.

While rejecting CDA's representation against the orders of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, he said that the most unfortunate part of the CDA's defence was that allotment could only be made to a male and could not be made to a female for the same services.

"This is highly discriminatory, CDA is directed to improve its rules that are ensuring such misogynist practices and send the report to Wafaqi Mohtasib of the same in 60 days," he said.

The president underscored that Pakistan could not progress if its female equal members of the society were discriminated against in such a manner.

He said that it was against the spirit of the founders of Pakistan, the fair practices of islam, and also the Constitution.

He directed CDA to comply with Wafaqi Mohtasib's orders and redress the grievance of the complainant and, if so required, and seek the approval of the competent authority/forum without further loss of time.

Shahnaz Begum (the complainant) had alleged that her late husband was an ex-washer man attached with CDA, and he had applied for allotment of a dhobi quarter.

She joined CDA as a washerwoman, after the death of her husband, and made a request for the allotment of a quarter, but CDA issued the same to another employee who was junior to her in the seniority list.

Feeling aggrieved, she approached Wafaqi Mohtasib who passed the order that maladministration on the part of CDA was evident as it had discriminated against the complainant and was recommended to issue allotment orders for the quarter in question to the complainant and submit a compliance report within 30 days.

The CDA filed a representation against the orders of the Wafaqi Mohtasib and contended that from the beginning, the accommodation had been allotted to CDA's male employees (washermen) and it had never been allotted to any female (washerwoman).

The CDA further argued that Dhobi had been defined as an adult male working dhobi and the relatives of dhobi meant adult blood relations viz. father, brother, and son.

After perusal of the record and hearing the parties, it was observed that CDA had already issued an allotment of another quarter to a female washerwoman in the year 2000.

The president, therefore, rejected CDA's representation and upheld Wafaqi Mohtasib's orders to issue the allotment letters of the quarter in question to the female dhobi.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Man Male Progress Same Women Capital Development Authority From Blood Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker ..

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker CM Naqvi

37 minutes ago
 UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional F ..

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional Framework for Arab States (2023 ..

48 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability workshop and AI Minecraft Challenge f ..

48 minutes ago
 Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Underse ..

Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Undersecretary

48 minutes ago
 ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nation’s y ..

ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nation’s youth, help develop their skill ..

48 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Hea ..

MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Healthy Work Environment – Chec ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.