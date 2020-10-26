UrduPoint.com
President Condoles Demise Of Muhammad Mian Soomro's Mother

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday visited Jaccobabad and condoled with Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro over the death of his mother.

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, Member Provincial Assembly, Aslam Abro and others were accompanied with the President.

The President expressed grief over the demise of Begum Saeeda Soomro who was also former District Nazim Jaccababad.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and granting courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

