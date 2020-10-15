President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (mly) on Naval Chief

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) award on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) award on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here on Thursday.

The President decorated the naval chief with the award in recognition of his meritorious services, at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Naval chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was commissioned in Pakistan Navy in January 1985.

