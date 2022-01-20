President Dr. Arif Alvi arrives in Gwadar on Two day visit

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Rehman Alvi arrived in Gwadar on a two day visit on Thursday.

Upon arrival, he was received at Gwadar Airport by Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

During the visit, President Arif Alvi will chair a high level meeting and attend briefing meetings on various issues including ongoing development projects in Gwadar.