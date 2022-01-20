UrduPoint.com

President Dr. Arif Alvi Arrives In Gwadar On Two Day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:03 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi arrives in Gwadar on Two day visit

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Rehman Alvi arrived in Gwadar on a two day visit on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Rehman Alvi arrived in Gwadar on a two day visit on Thursday.

Upon arrival, he was received at Gwadar Airport by Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

During the visit, President Arif Alvi will chair a high level meeting and attend briefing meetings on various issues including ongoing development projects in Gwadar.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister President Of Pakistan Governor Visit Gwadar Airport Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Boy Crushed to death in road accident

Boy Crushed to death in road accident

33 seconds ago
 England's Slade set to be available for whole of S ..

England's Slade set to be available for whole of Six Nations

34 seconds ago
 Sugar bags recovered

Sugar bags recovered

36 seconds ago
 Educational Institutions to be remain open with 10 ..

Educational Institutions to be remain open with 100% attendance in Sindh

37 seconds ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individuals - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belaru ..

Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belarus Scheduled for February 27

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.