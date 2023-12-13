President Dr Arif Alvi for raising awareness about ZARRA Act, its effective implementation

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday underscored the need for raising awareness about the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) Act 2020 and its effective implementation to protect the children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday underscored the need for raising awareness about the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) Act 2020 and its effective implementation to protect the children.

He said that effective coordination and prompt sharing of information among various stakeholders, including police of all the provinces and Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency could help in timely recovery of the missing and abducted children.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the implementation of ZARRA Act 2020, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Allah Dino Khowaja, Inspector General of Police (IGP)Islamabad Capital Territory, Additional IGPs of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, representatives of non-governmental organizations and senior government officials.

The Secretary Human Rights gave a detailed presentation on the ZARRA Act, 2020 and apprised the meeting about the progress with regard to its implementation. He informed that 2,246 cases of missing children had been reported since 2020.

He highlighted that a coordination mechanism between ZARRA and the police had been established, besides maintaining data at the Prime Minister's Portal and launching of ZARRA android app.

The meeting agreed to devise a training module for the police officers at the district and community levels to educate and sensitize them for taking prompt and timely action for the early recovery of the missing children.