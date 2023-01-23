UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldier

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 11:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army Sepoy Gul Sher in Janikhel area of Bannu.

The president paid tribute to the army jawan for embracing martyrdom in the line of duty, and prayed Allah Almighty to elevate his ranks in Jannah and give fortitude to his bereaved family to bear the loss.

