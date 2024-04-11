President exchanges Eid greetings with parliamentarians, party workers

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday exchanged greetings with the parliamentarians, and workers and office bearers of Pakistan Peoples Party at Zardari House on the second day of Eid ul Fitr.

He met with Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President, Nisar Ahmad Khuro, MNA Shazia Marri, Provincial Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Haji Ali Hasan Zardari.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Aajiz Dhamra, Arbab Lutfullah and Muhammad Ali Malkani also exchanged greetings with the president.

Ali Akbar Jamali, Ashiq Zardari, Ghulam Shah Leghari, Khan Bahadur Bhatti and others also met President Asif Ali Zardari.