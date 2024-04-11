Open Menu

President Exchanges Eid Greetings With Parliamentarians, Party Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

President exchanges Eid greetings with parliamentarians, party workers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday exchanged greetings with the parliamentarians, and workers and office bearers of Pakistan Peoples Party at Zardari House on the second day of Eid ul Fitr.

He met with Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President, Nisar Ahmad Khuro, MNA Shazia Marri, Provincial Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Haji Ali Hasan Zardari.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Aajiz Dhamra, Arbab Lutfullah and Muhammad Ali Malkani also exchanged greetings with the president.

Ali Akbar Jamali, Ashiq Zardari, Ghulam Shah Leghari, Khan Bahadur Bhatti and others also met President Asif Ali Zardari.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Muhammad Ali Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

9 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

23 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan