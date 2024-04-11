President Exchanges Eid Greetings With Parliamentarians, Party Workers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday exchanged greetings with the parliamentarians, and workers and office bearers of Pakistan Peoples Party at Zardari House on the second day of Eid ul Fitr.
He met with Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President, Nisar Ahmad Khuro, MNA Shazia Marri, Provincial Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Haji Ali Hasan Zardari.
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Aajiz Dhamra, Arbab Lutfullah and Muhammad Ali Malkani also exchanged greetings with the president.
Ali Akbar Jamali, Ashiq Zardari, Ghulam Shah Leghari, Khan Bahadur Bhatti and others also met President Asif Ali Zardari.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Exemplary arrangements for tourists at Safari Zoo: Mudassar Riaz7 minutes ago
-
President visits former MPA's house in Shaheed Benazirabad, condoles death of his wife37 minutes ago
-
APHC urges world watchdogs to speak for restoration of Kashmiris’ lost rights47 minutes ago
-
Three drowning incidents occurred in as many districts across KP: Rescue 112247 minutes ago
-
Four rustlers arrested:47 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon spends second day of Eid at Rawal House57 minutes ago
-
People throng recreational spots on 2nd day of Eid57 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur visits petrol pumps on 2nd day of Eid57 minutes ago
-
Police failed in controlling robbery, snatching on gun-point, firing on innocent citizens’ cases1 hour ago
-
Festivities of Eid continues in family get together1 hour ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecast for Sukkur division1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago