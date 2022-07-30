President felicitates Muslim Ummah at advent of Muharram, new Islamic year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated Muslims on the occasion of beginning of Muharram the first month in the Islamic Calendar and prayed that the new Hijri year may bring blessings for Pakistan, Pakistani nation, Islamic Ummah and the whole world.

In a message at the advent of Muharram - the start of Islamic year of 1444 Hijri, he said Islamic Hijri year was of great religious, national and historic significance and it reminded the Muslims of the great migration which ultimately changed the world.

He said the Hijri year reminded the Muslims that if one would have to leave his home and wealth for islam and his belief then he should leave everything behind but stick fast to his religion.

Further, Muharram ul Haram had an immense importance in the Islamic history, he noted.

In this month, the president said the great sacrifices and steadfastness of family of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were the eternal reflection of the struggle between good and evil.

It was a lesson for the Muslims that a believer should make every possible effort for upholding his religion Islam.

Muslims should not even step back from giving up their life in the path of Allah Almighty, he continued.

He said the month of Muharram raised awareness about good and evil and evoked feelings that aim of a true Muslim was to shine light on the majesty of the religion of his Creator.

Every act of the Muslim should be carried out with the aim to keep the religion supreme, he said adding Muslims with their words and actions make it evident that Islam was a true religion and a blessing for the humanity.

The real lesson at the start of the Hijri year was that a Muslim should account for his actions of the past life and plan for the future, the president added.

He said people who were holding leadership positions should also make themselves accountable and see how much justice they did to their positions entrusted to them for leading the Ummah.

He prayed to Allah Almighty that the coming Hijri year should be safe from all disasters and difficulties and bring peace, progress and prosperity for Pakistan, Muslim Ummah and the humanity.