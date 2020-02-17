President for dedicating Pakistan Kabaddi World Cup win to world peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated the Pakistan Kabaddi team for winning the world cup title against India.

In a tweet, the president also called for dedicating this victory to 'peace' in the region and the world.

"You have made us proud," the president said for the team which won the title 43-41 at Lahore's Punjab Stadium.