President For Early Development Of EVMs To Ensure Transparency In Elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday underscored the need for early development of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to increase the overall efficiency of the electoral process and ensure transparency in the elections.

He said that modern technologies could help in making the voting process more convenient for the citizens as well as building public trust in the electoral process.

The President made these remarks while chairing a meeting on EVMs here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Minister for Railways Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz, Secretary Ministry of Information Technology Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Acting Chairman National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Brig (R) Khalid Latif, Director General IT, Election Commission of Pakistan, Khizer Aziz, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

  The meeting reviewed the progress with regard to manufacturing of indigenous EVM with latest security features and specifications.

The Ministry of Science and Technology updated the meeting about the development of prototype EVM.

The President asked the concerned organizations to set time-lines and finalize specifications for EVMs at the earliest so that the machines could be used in the upcoming General Elections in 2023.

