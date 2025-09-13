Step afoot to develop Sports Dept for interest of youth players: Secretary Sports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan Durra Baloch on Friday said that practical measures are being taken to develop Sports Department for interest of youth players in the province.

He said that the foundation of the development of sports is school and college children, soon, inter-school, inter-college and inter-university tournaments would be organized for them.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of his visit to Sariab Road Boys Inter College.

He said that there is no dearth of talent among children and girls, we are providing them with opportunities so that new talent could be emerged, that is why we are working at the grassroots level.

Development projects are underway on the sports fields in various colleges. schools and universities of the province, which will give the children there opportunities to actively participate in sports activities along with curricular activities, He maintained.

He said that sports competitions would be organized all over the province throughout the year in which there is a strong effort to bring out new talent so that they could go ahead and bring glory to their province and country.