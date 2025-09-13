Qaiser Sheikh stressed for unified response to flood recovery, urgent need for sustainable climate solutions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment and Chairman of the board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, appealed to all stakeholders to unite in addressing flood damages and emphasized the need for proactive long-term planning, eliminating encroachments around river belts and combating deforestation as part of efforts to tackle climate change.

Speaking to a state news channel, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh highlighted the lack of timely planning as a key issue, citing the progress of countries like South Korea and China as examples of effective long-term strategies.

He stressed the importance of unified action and comprehensive planning to tackle future challenges like floods and climate change.

Sheikh emphasized that Pakistan needs coordinated efforts across all sectors to ensure sustainable development and resilience, adding that urgent, long-term solutions are needed to address environmental vulnerabilities and prepare the country for the challenges ahead.

He further described this year's flood as historic and announced that in the NA session, he would donate his entire ministerial salary from the past 18 months to support relief efforts. Reflecting on his visits to Chiniot, he highlighted the severe crop damage but noted that many animals were saved, though they now require urgent feed to survive.

Sheikh stressed that providing feed for livestock is essential for the recovery of rural communities and their livelihoods, as many grazing areas were lost to the floods.

Responding to a query, he also supported the PPP's proposal to allocate funds from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to assist flood victims, acknowledging the scale of the damage.

Sheikh emphasized that the devastation caused by the floods is unprecedented and it is crucial for all parties to come together with a unified approach to provide timely and effective relief.

He urged that resources, including social welfare funds, be mobilized quickly to support the affected populations and facilitate their recovery.

In response to another query, he stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued strict directions to the Minister for Climate Change, urging the declaration of a climate emergency.

Sheikh emphasized that the government is focused on formulating urgent future policies to effectively tackle the growing climate challenges.

He reiterated the need for immediate action and long-term strategies to mitigate the environmental impact and safeguard the country's future.