UrduPoint.com

President For Global Efforts To Save World From Drought, Ensure Food Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 08:56 PM

President for global efforts to save world from drought, ensure food security

President Dr Arif Alvi emphasized the need to join hands with regional countries, in particular, and the rest of the world, in general, to save the globe from droughts to ensure our food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi emphasized the need to join hands with regional countries, in particular, and the rest of the world, in general, to save the globe from droughts to ensure our food security.

The president, in his message on the occasion of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought annually observed on June 17, said the impact of drought could be mitigated by developing water sources, such as micro dams, ponds and wells, water rationing and restoring pastures.

It could also be addressed by recovering the water holding capacity of soils by tree plantation, protecting riverbanks, shifting to drought-tolerant crops and relocation of herds from vulnerable pastures, he added.

The president said this year's Desertification and Drought Day observed around the slogan "Rising Up from Drought Together", would send a strong message to the drought-prone countries to join hands.

He said the day also called for reiterating their commitment to encourage households, communities, the private sector and countries to act together to tackle the immediate impacts of the drought and build long-term resilience.

President Alvi said many countries around the world, including Pakistan, were experiencing periodic low and unpredictable rainfall over an extended period of time due to climate change and degradation of land.

He said the countries were also facing the deforestation, and over-exploitation of farmlands and grasslands which were contributing factors to crop failure, water stress, land degradation and low growth performance.

"We need to adopt cogent drought policies at the Federal and provincial levels, launch a well-thought-out and coordinated drought action plan, implement comprehensive drought-management strategies, improve water security through groundwater recharge, create more water reservoirs, ensure water availability, and enhance forest cover throughout the country," the president remarked.

He said Pakistan was working in many areas to mitigate the impact of drought, which included the implementation of a national-level programme to plant 3.29 billion plants over an area of one million hectares in desertification and drought-prone areas. The country had also launched the Protected Areas Initiative to preserve the natural flora and fauna and was making all-out efforts to achieve the voluntary Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) Targets by 2030.

According to the United Nations, the droughts are increasing in frequency and severity, up 29% since 2000, with 55 million people affected every year. Exacerbated by land degradation and climate change, droughts may affect an estimated three-quarters of the world's population by 2050. It's a global and urgent issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Water Drought May June From Billion Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

4 minutes ago
 Quartararo eyes succeeding Marquez as king of the ..

Quartararo eyes succeeding Marquez as king of the Sachsenring

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

6 minutes ago
 Need to adopt modern approach to enhance productiv ..

Need to adopt modern approach to enhance productivity

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Iran enjoy multi dimensional relations: A ..

Pakistan-Iran enjoy multi dimensional relations: Asad Mahmood

6 minutes ago
 KMC decides to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubile ..

KMC decides to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee 2022 in style

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.