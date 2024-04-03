Open Menu

President For Promoting Trade, Business Linkages With Singapore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

President for promoting trade, business linkages with Singapore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday urged Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore to work for the promotion of bilateral trade and business linkages with Singaporean businesses, besides encouraging them to benefit from Pakistan's investment-friendly policies.

Talking to Pakistan’s newly-appointed High Commissioner, Rabia Shafiq, who called on him, the President highlighted the need to explore opportunities for the export of Pakistani food and agricultural products to Singapore.

He added that Pakistan could become a steady source of food supplies for Singapore by exporting processed food items, such as poultry, meat, seafood etc.

He also emphasized the need for exploring avenues to export Pakistani manpower to Singapore and work for the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in the areas of Information Technology and agriculture.

The president congratulated Rabia Shafiq on her appointment as Pakistan’s High Commissioner and wished her a productive and professional successful tenure in Singapore.

