President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain urges speeding up of relief activities for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has stressed the need to speed up the relief activities for flood victims across the country.

In a statement on Friday, he said that leaving millions of victims helpless in severe cold weather could be a cause of a great human tragedy.

According to the details, on the special instructions of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Farrukh Khan, the Central President of the Women's Wing of the Q League, has once again sent relief materials to the flood victims in Balochistan, including beds and blankets, etc.

The relief materials were handed over to Pakistan Army Commandant Col Amanullah and FC personnel by General Secretary of Muslim League (Q) Youth Wing Balochistan Barat Jan.