President Pakistan Overseas Community Belgium Distributes Medicines Among Dadu's Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 12:50 PM

DADU, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Overseas Community Belgium Mozam Khan Wednesday paid a visit to flood victims of Dadu District in Sindh and distributed Rashan bags, tents, mosquito nets, and medicines.

During his visit, Moazam Khan requested local and international NGOs to help flood affectees and take it as a responsibility to help out as much as they can to facilitate flood victims facing calamity and trouble.

However, with the advent of winter, the difficulties of the flood victims have increased manifold and to overcome this, rehabilitation of the victims may be accelerated on an emergency basis.

He said 'we believe in serving humanity, regardless of caste, creed, and culture'.

He further said that they were hoping that both provincial and Federal governments would redress the situation and would compensate the loss of affectees.

Furthermore, he told that 150 tents, 150 ration bags, and 500 mosquito nets along with medicines have been distributed in Dadu. 160 tents,1,000 mosquito nets, and 500 ration bags have been distributed in the Umerkot district.

Moreover, he added that 2500 medicines have been distributed in the medical camps set up for patients along with mosquito coils, clothes, and drinking water.

Former Minister Liaqat Jataoi , President of district Daddu Sardar Ashiq Hussain, businessman and social worker Altaf Hussain Sheikh also accompanied him.

