President Seeks Role Of MPs, Media In Breast Cancer Awareness

Thu 01st October 2020

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday called upon parliamentarians and media persons to play an effective role in creating awareness amongst masses about breast cancer

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday called upon parliamentarians and media persons to play an effective role in creating awareness amongst masses about breast cancer.

In his letters addressed to members of parliament and media representatives including television anchorpersons, the President advised them to highlight the issue of breast cancer as October is globally marked as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

President Dr Alvi said breast cancer killed millions of women every year round the globe including several thousand deaths in Pakistan.

Pakistan has higher mortality rate of breast cancer compared to other South Asian countries, with reason being lack of awareness about the disease, he said.

Ninety-eight percent of women, he said, could recover from the disease if diagnosed at first stage.

He called upon the parliamentarians to carry out awareness campaigns at national level and within their Constituencies.

He asked the media to create awareness through public welfare messages, talk shows and newspaper articles during the entire month of October.

The President appealed to the anchorpersons, newscasters and also guests appearing at talk shows to wear pink ribbons during the current month as symbol to highlight the issue of breast cancer.

