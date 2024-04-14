President Summons Joint Session Of Parliament On April 18
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the joint session of the Parliament on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 4:00 pm.
The President summoned the joint session of Parliament in exercise of the powers conferred by article 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
The earlier notification to call the joint session of the Parliament on April 16 stands canceled.
