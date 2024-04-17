Open Menu

President Summons NA Session On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

President summons NA session on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Friday (April 19) at 10:30 am.

The president summoned the session of National Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

