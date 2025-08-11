President Zardari condoles deaths in Gilgit landslide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of volunteers in a tragic incident of a landslide that took place in Gilgit.

The president, in a statement, expressed sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased volunteers.

He also paid tribute to the volunteers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of humanity.

"The entire nation is grieved over the loss of precious lives in the tragedy," the president said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured volunteers.