ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training Farah Naz Akbar stated that Pakistan is more than just a nation on the map; it is an idea, a mission, and a divine blessing, and its sovereignty will always be fiercely protected.

Addressing a special gathering at Lok Virsa on Monday to commemorate Marka-e-Haq and Jashn-e-Azadi, she said that Pakistan's birth on the 27th night of Ramadan was a sign of its sacred purpose, deeply rooted in the principles of Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

She said that "Pakistan is not just a nation, it is a sacred trust and we must protect it, serve it, and rise together.

”

Paying tribute to the Marka-e-Haq struggle, she said that "We can't forget the sacrifices of those who fought for truth, dignity, and identity, giving Muslims a homeland where they could live and worship freely".

Acknowledging Pakistan’s armed forces, she praised their “exceptional resolve” under the command of Field Marshal Asim Munir and the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. She commended their service, leadership, and discipline, calling them “the pride and promise of the nation.”

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to education, especially girls’ education, as “the core of progress and the foundation of a progressive and peaceful Pakistan.”