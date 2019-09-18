Presidents urges industrialist, businessmen to utilize latest IT tools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday urged the industrialists, traders and businessmen to fully utilize the availability of modern information and technology modes as practiced worldwide to enhance their businesses and enterprises, besides giving a boost to the country's economy.

Addressing Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) achievement award ceremony here at the Aiwan e Sadr, the president noted that those who were doing businesses on the traditional pattern must switch over to the modern techniques as the world was excelling in new technology based industries.

He said there were ample examples of Pakistanis across the world who had spread their businesses with the help of modern modes of technology, thus becoming prosperous.

The president said the government was providing all facilities to the business community and referred to its efforts for ensuring the ease of doing business.

The president said the economy of the country suffered due to the scourge of corruption in the past, but the present government had zero tolerance for it as the corrupt elements were facing accountability.

He expressed his confidence that the fight against corruption would continue.

Tracing basic elements of economic stability, the president said use of technology, transparency and digitalization of economy could resolve numerous issues faced by the businessmen and traders.

He said the gap between exports and imports were gradually being narrowed down while efforts were being made to generate revenue in which the businessmen and industrialists had been very supportive.

They served as ingredients to stabilize the country's economy, he said, adding that soon with these corrective measures, the fifth mostly populated country, Pakistan, would soon emerge as the fifth most prosperous country in the world.

The president said there may be some difference over the tax system but, in Naya Pakistan, all agreed over documentation of the economy which was a good omen. Number of tax filers had increased, he said and stressed upon paying of taxes for the revenue generation.

He also referred to introduction of blockchain technology which was helpful in keeping ledger and other related instruments of counting.

He said Pakistan was a land of opportunities and the progress and prosperity of the industrialists and businessmen were directly linked with the country's economic growth.

The president also underlined the enhanced women's representation in all fields including the businesses and industries.

The president said the economic powers in the world had exploited many democracies in the world and now several countries' priorities were driven by their economic objectives.

The president also assured the Chamber office bearers of resolution of all their issues.

Later the president gave away achievement awards among the best performing industries and production units of Lahore. LCCI president Almas Hyder, senior vice president Khawaja Shehzad Nasir other office-bearers,and a large number of businessmen were present on the occasion.