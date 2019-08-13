Press club governing council body elected

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The elections of governing council of Bahawalpur Press Club were held and new office-bearers of the body were elected unopposed.

According to a press release issued here, President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Naseer Ahmed Nasir has issued notification of election of governing council of the press club.

According to the notification, Muhammad Akram Nasir, Zahid Ali Khan, Asim Akhtar, Imran Shams and Muhammad Ashraf were elected members of the governing council of Bahawalpur Press Club unopposed.

President and General Secretary of the press club congratulated new members of the body. They hoped that the new body of governing council would play its pivotal role for the welfare of journalists' community.