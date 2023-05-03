Press freedom day observed to protect journalists' fundamental rights

World Press Freedom Day was observed on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to protect the fundamental principles of press freedom and defend the media from attacks on their independence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :World Press Freedom Day was observed on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to protect the fundamental principles of press freedom and defend the media from attacks on their independence.

Multiple events were organized by the journalist bodies, civil society and public sector to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in line of the duty.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter saying "On World Press Freedom Day, I pay glowing tributes to journalists across the world, particularly those in Pakistan for the commendable work they are doing to inform and educate the people." Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has conveyed his warm greetings to all journalists and media workers on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

Sanjrani stated that the Senate of Pakistan stood in solidarity with journalists and media workers who have been striving to uncover the truth and pursue justice.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, in their joint statement, paid rich tribute to the brave and valiant media persons for performing their jobs in a professional and non-partisan manner, despite challenges and threats to life and property.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the present coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fully believed in the freedom of the media and it would continue to take practical measures to protect journalists.

In a statement on the occasion of Press Freedom Day, she said all over the world including Pakistan, now journalism in the country was enjoying with complete freedom.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Sherry Rehman remarked that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believed in the independence of media, playing an important role in holding those in power accountable.

President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari expressed the determination to continue to support the freedom of the press.