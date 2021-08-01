UrduPoint.com

Pressurising Gibbs Not To Participate In KPL Strongly Condemnable: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Pressurising Gibbs not to participate in KPL strongly condemnable: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that it was unfortunate that South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has been pressurised to withdraw from the Kashmir Premier League( KPL).

In a media talk, he said, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used cricket for politics in the past as well which was strongly condemnable.

He said that pressurising Herschelle Gibbs not to participate in Kashmir will not harm Kashmir movement, rather it will benefit it.

The minister said, by stopping international players for their irrational political objectives, Indian rulers will harm themselves.

He said that as there were millions of cricket fans in both India and Pakistan, cricket should be kept separate from politics.

He said that Kashmir Premier League was important for Pakistan cricket and people wanted to see its matched.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday Media From Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign ag ..

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign agreement on industrial by-produ ..

15 minutes ago
 Al Ain University ranked 4th nationally in World U ..

Al Ain University ranked 4th nationally in World University Rankings 2021

30 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Ambassador ..

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE

30 minutes ago
 15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

60 minutes ago
 DEWA takes SDME 2021 teams to Decathlon Village an ..

DEWA takes SDME 2021 teams to Decathlon Village and R&amp;D Centre

60 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBR ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.