Price Control Magistrates impose fine of Rs 2 million on violation of price list

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a crackdown was launched against profiteers and hoarding being reported in the province.

Price Control Magistrates are active in the field and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa is monitoring their performances.

The Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, and Price Control Magistrates are also visiting fruit and vegetable markets early in the morning to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables.

From April 1 to April 22, Price Control Magistrates visited 39,130 shops, stalls, and business centers to check the prices of food items.

During this period, Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of over Rs. 2.093 million on the spot for violating price list provided by the district administration.

FIRs were also registered against seven profiteers at the relevant police station, while nine shops were sealed, and 242 people were arrested during the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure sale of food items at the prescribed rates and in case of violation, legal action should be taken without discrimination.

In addition, price lists should be displayed at prominent places so that consumers do not face any difficulty while shopping in the market.