Price Control Magistrates Impose Fine Of Rs 2 Million On Violation Of Price List
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a crackdown was launched against profiteers and hoarding being reported in the province.
Price Control Magistrates are active in the field and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa is monitoring their performances.
The Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, and Price Control Magistrates are also visiting fruit and vegetable markets early in the morning to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables.
From April 1 to April 22, Price Control Magistrates visited 39,130 shops, stalls, and business centers to check the prices of food items.
During this period, Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of over Rs. 2.093 million on the spot for violating price list provided by the district administration.
FIRs were also registered against seven profiteers at the relevant police station, while nine shops were sealed, and 242 people were arrested during the campaign.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure sale of food items at the prescribed rates and in case of violation, legal action should be taken without discrimination.
In addition, price lists should be displayed at prominent places so that consumers do not face any difficulty while shopping in the market.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naanbais reluctant to sale Naan, bread at reduced price2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts cracks down on encroachments2 minutes ago
-
UNICEF representative calls on Education Minister, discusses education sector challenges2 minutes ago
-
Boy killed on road2 minutes ago
-
City receives light rain, more from Friday2 minutes ago
-
Knowledge without morality serves powerful: Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda12 minutes ago
-
RPO chairs board meeting12 minutes ago
-
Dera board’s examination centers inspected12 minutes ago
-
Woman’s body found12 minutes ago
-
Rescuer's heroic struggle leads ailing-student to successfully attempt paper in examination hall12 minutes ago
-
President for comprehensive efforts to prevent heart diseases12 minutes ago
-
CPPA seeks Rs 2.94 per unit increase in tariff for March22 minutes ago