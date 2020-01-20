UrduPoint.com
Price Control Magistrates Imposed Fine On 30 Shopkeepers For Hoarding, Overpricing

Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:18 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 163 shops and markets on Monday and found irregularities at 30 shops. Fine of Rs 26,600 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

