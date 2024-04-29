Price Magistrates conducting raids to check prices of Roti Naan: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Price Magistrates are conducting raids to check prices of 'Roti and Naan', said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema.

He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the price of 100 grams of Roti was fixed Rs 16, while the price of 120 grams of Naan was fixed Rs 20.

He said that the government was taking all possible measures to ensure implementation of the fixed prices of 'Roti and Naan'.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said strict action would be taken against profiteers, selling 'Roti and Naan' at higher prices than the prescribed rates.

The DC said, objective of the administration was to ensure implementation of fixed prices of 'Naan and Roti'. After the reduction in flour prices, the rates of 'Naan and Roti' were reduced, he added.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said that the benefit of the reduction in flour prices would be passed on to the people in any case.

The DC informed that 335 tandoors were checked during last 24 hours in Rawalpindi and 268 were selling 'Naan and Roti' at the new rates.

A fine amounting to Rs 223,000 were imposed on 67 tandoors which were selling 'Roti and Naan' at a price higher than the fixed price, he said adding, 15 tandoors were sealed.