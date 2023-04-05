Close
Prices Of Daily Used Commodities Checked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, the officers concerned of the district administration visited various areas of taluka Saleh Pat, Pano Akil, Rohri, Bagarji, Sukkur and other towns to check prices of the daily used commodities in their respective areas before starting of the holy month of Ramazan.

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur has directed that violation of Ramazan Ordinance would not be accepted at any cost, and accordingly, action would be taken against the violators regardless of any discrimination during the Ramazan.

