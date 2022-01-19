Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in district

The district administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various essential commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various essential commodities.

In this regard, a meeting of District Price Control Committee was held here on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in the chair. The meeting reviewed the current market prices of essential items, fluctuation in their availability and fixed new prices for the open market.

According to details, the price of basin will be Rs 145 per kg in wholesale, while the retail price is fixed at Rs 148 per kg. Similarly, gram white (mota) Rs 195 per kg and Rs 200 per kg, respectively. White gram (small) Rs 182 per kg and Rs 185 per kg, black gram (mota) at Rs 138 per kg and Rs 140 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs 130 per kg and Rs 132 per kg, pulse gram (moti) at Rs 136 and Rs 140 per kg. Pulse gram small Rs 130 and Rs 132 per kg, pulse mash washed Rs 250 and Rs 254 per kg, pulse mash unwashed Rs 223 and Rs 225 per kg.

Pulse Masoor will be sold at Rs 191 and Rs 195 per kg, pulse masoor (small) at Rs 205 and 209 per kg. Rice Super Basmati (Old) at Rs 125 and Rs 140 per kg. Iri Rice will be sold at Rs 52 and Rs 58 per kg, milk at Rs 95 per kg, yoghurt at Rs 100 per kg, meat at Rs 950 per kg, Beaf at Rs 450 per kg, flour 20 kg bag at Rs 1100, 10 kg bag at Rs 550, open flour at chaki would be sold at Rs 62 per kg. Roti Rs 8 weighing 100 gram, khameri roti Rs 8, naan 120 gram at Rs 10 and coal would sold at Rs 80 per Kg.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be auctioned in the daily markets, while the prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 am daily in consultation with the Livestock Poultry Association.

The Deputy Commissioner said that price control magistrates were active in carrying out raids in the markets and there would be no concession from illegitimate profiteers.

He asked the consumers to register complaints regarding over price at Toll freenumber 080002345.