Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calls for resolving Kashmir dispute as per wishes of Kashmiris

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday called for permanent and final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday called for permanent and final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He was talking to a delegation of Hurriyat leaders from Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders thanked the prime minister for condemning the Indian Supreme Court’s validation of the illegal and unilateral step of India regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

They praised the prime minister for his participation in the special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, saying the PM represented the sentiments of Kashmiris during his address to the Assembly.

PM Kakar said he brought the message of State of Pakistan to Azad Jammu and Kashmir that Pakistan would always extend political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

The Foreign Ministry and Pakistani missions abroad would increase their contacts with international think tanks, media and academia to better highlight the case of Kashmir at the international level, he said, adding a strategy would be formulated to effectively present the case of Kashmir in Washington DC, London, Brussels and other important capitals of the world.

A meeting of the Foreign Ministry and Hurriyat leaders would be held soon so that the leaders could give their proposals to strengthen the Kashmir cause, he added.

The prime minister emphasized that the overseas Kashmiris could play a very pivotal role for the Kashmir cause. “We categorically reject the decision of Indian Supreme Court regarding the illegal position of India about the status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

PM Kakar said Jammu and Kashmir was an established dispute at the international level and was an unfinished agenda of the United Nations Security Council for more than seven decades.

“The permanent and final resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue should be according to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

India could not absolve itself of its international obligations by hiding behind its so-called legislation and court decisions, he asserted.

The Kashmiri leaders, including Mehmood Ahmad Sagar, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Altaf Hussain Wani, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Saleem Haroon, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Imtiaz Wani, Syed Manzoor Shah, Manzoor Qadir, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Maulana Imtiaz Siddique, Syed Yasir Abbas, Syed Jawwadul Hassan, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Mian Abdul Waheed, Daniyal Shahab Madni, Dr Mushtaq Sardar, Sardar Abdul Qayyum, Raja Farooq Haider, Sardar Attique and others attended the meeting.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaarul Haq was also present.