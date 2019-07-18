UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Asks Punjab Govt To Consider KPK Model Of Industrial Growth

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:02 PM

Prime Minister asks Punjab govt to consider KPK model of industrial growth

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday advised the Punjab government to consider the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's model of industrial growth that had been very successful in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday advised the Punjab government to consider the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's model of industrial growth that had been very successful in the province.

In a briefing given to him by secretary industries on the subject of Industrializing Punjab, the prime minister said the provincial government should take benefit from the database of Ehsaas programme for disbursement of the industrial loans.

The briefing focused on the measures being taken by Punjab government for provision of jobs, ease of doing business, increasing the skilled workforce, interest-free loans, increasing ratio of low-markup loans to women, online portal for launch of business and establishment of special economic zones.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar and other senior officers.

Special Assistants to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Naeemul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Women From Government Jobs Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

10 minutes ago

Pakistan beat arch-rivals India to reach West Asia ..

1 minute ago

Policy being worked out to maintain electricity de ..

1 minute ago

South Korea Approves Plan to Build World's Biggest ..

1 minute ago

Federal Board to award certificates to Madrassa st ..

1 minute ago

Govt to form policy on mental health

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.