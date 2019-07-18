Prime Minister asks Punjab govt to consider KPK model of industrial growth

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday advised the Punjab government to consider the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's model of industrial growth that had been very successful in the province

In a briefing given to him by secretary industries on the subject of Industrializing Punjab, the prime minister said the provincial government should take benefit from the database of Ehsaas programme for disbursement of the industrial loans.

The briefing focused on the measures being taken by Punjab government for provision of jobs, ease of doing business, increasing the skilled workforce, interest-free loans, increasing ratio of low-markup loans to women, online portal for launch of business and establishment of special economic zones.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar and other senior officers.

Special Assistants to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Naeemul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present.