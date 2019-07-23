UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Confident Of Rebuilding State Institutions

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:42 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that his government was rebuilding the state institutions which bore the brunt of previous rulers' unchecked corruption through money laundering

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that his government was rebuilding the state institutions which bore the brunt of previous rulers' unchecked corruption through money laundering.

During his address at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), a prominent US think-tank, he said corruption was a major threat to Pakistan's economy and when the PTI government came to power, the country was at the brink of being declared bankrupt.

He said the previous ruling elite had targeted the state institutions by weakening them as in the presence of strong anti-graft institutions, they could not have laundered the money abroad.

"Rebuilding these institutions may take time and we are rebuilding them," he said, adding though the process would be slow.

He termed the flight of money in the developing countries through money laundering as the biggest threat than hunger and poverty.

The prime minister said when he formed his political party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) on the anti corruption platform, people could not relate corruption with the ruling classes. But suddenly, people realized the threat and his party took-off forming provincial and Federal governments.\867

