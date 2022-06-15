Prime Minister directs early resolution of administrative, financial issues of AJK, GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed the ministry concerned for an early resolution of the administrative, financial and development issues faced by Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed the ministry concerned for an early resolution of the administrative, financial and development issues faced by Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, said the issues should be resolved at the earliest in coordination with the Planning Commission and the finance ministry.

He also called for utilizing all-out resources for the purpose.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the administrative, financial and development matters pertaining to the Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they also discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country.