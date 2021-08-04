Prime Minister directs to ensure timely completion of Karachi Green Line project

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to speed up work on the projects under Sindh package and ensure the completion of Green Line transport project within the stipulated time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to speed up work on the projects under Sindh package and ensure the completion of Green Line transport project within the stipulated time.

The prime minister was talking to the Members of National and Provincial Assemblies belonging to Sindh, who called on him here.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghaus Bakhsh Mehar, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Gohar Mehar and Safdar Abbasi were present in the meeting.

Overall situation in Sindh particularly the situation of law and order and coronavirus as well as the problems faced by masses in the province were discussed during the meeting.

Besides, the ongoing Federal development projects especially the progress of Green Line - the progress of the biggest ever transport project in Sindh, were discussed.