Prime Minister For Enhanced Int'l Cooperation Under UN Auspices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:44 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for enhanced international cooperation, under the United Nations' auspices, to address climate change and environmental degradation, as well as debt relief to support the developing countries' economic recovery efforts and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals by the target date of 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for enhanced international cooperation, under the United Nations' auspices, to address climate change and environmental degradation, as well as debt relief to support the developing countries' economic recovery efforts and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals by the target date of 2030.

The prime minister was talking to President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) Volkan Bozkir, who called on him here.

A wide range of issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security, sustainable development and economic recovery efforts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic were discussed during the meeting. Views were exchanged on key items on the UN agenda such as Palestine, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Afghan peace process, and illicit financial flows from proceeds of crime, corruption and bribery. The prime minister lauded the role of PGA in convening the special meeting of the General Assembly on Palestine, stressing that following the announcement of ceasefire steps should be taken to revive the peace process, and ensure a just and lasting solution in line with the relevant UN resolutions and the two-state vision.

He underscored Pakistan's strong commitment to multilateralism with the UN playing a central role.

Volkan Bozkir briefed the prime minister on various initiatives undertaken during his presidency of the UN General Assembly to address key international political and socio-economic issues.

Bozkir is on an official visit to Pakistan from May 26 to 28 on the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Volkan Bozkir - the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly - is a former diplomat and a senior politician. He earlier visited Pakistan in August 2020 and also met the prime minister on that occasion.

