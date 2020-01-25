UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Effectively Putting Pressure On Modi To Stop Lockdown In IOK: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively putting pressure on Modi to stop lockdown in IOK: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was vigorously creating pressure on Narendra Modi by raising voice at international forums to impede undemocratic lockdown in the occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was vigorously creating pressure on Narendra Modi by raising voice at international forums to impede undemocratic lockdown in the occupied Kashmir.

Pakistani leadership had been fully exposing the fascist, racist and extremist face of Indian government at all available international forums, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan was utilizing all options to put pressure on India to stop gross human rights violation and bloodbath in the occupied Kashmir. Pakistan was supporting the cause of Kashmir by politically, diplomatically and morally, he added.

The chairman said during the meeting at World Economic Forum, United States President Donald Trump offered PM Imran Khan for playing a mediator role on Kashmir, adding the world leaders had also endorsed Pakistan's stance and narrative on Kashmir.

He said Indian people including politicians, intellectuals, poets and others were also criticizing the Modi hegemonic designs.

Commenting on Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, he said that Pakistan would observe the day with full zeal and fervor to give strapping message to the world to take notice of illegal lockdown in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power by raising slogans of eliminating corruption from the country. The prime minister had adopted no compromise policy over corruption, he maintained.

/778

